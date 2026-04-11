Niklas Kokko News: Set for first NHL start

Kokko will patrol the home crease against Calgary on Saturday, per Sound of Hockey.

Due to the absences of Joey Daccord (lower body) and Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Kokko appears poised to make his first NHL start. The 22-year-old Kokko made a relief appearance against St. Louis on Feb. 25, 2025, and he allowed two goals on six shots in a 7-2 loss. He has gone 18-10-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 34 AHL appearances this season.