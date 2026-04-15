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Niklas Kokko News: Starting in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 6:41pm

Kokko will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Kokko is 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 56 shots over the last two games while he fills in at the NHL level. This will be his third straight start, and he could go again Thursday versus the Avalanche if Joey Daccord (lower body) and Philipp Grubauer (lower body) both remain out.

Niklas Kokko
Seattle Kraken
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