Niklas Kokko News: Starting in Vegas

Kokko will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Kokko is 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 56 shots over the last two games while he fills in at the NHL level. This will be his third straight start, and he could go again Thursday versus the Avalanche if Joey Daccord (lower body) and Philipp Grubauer (lower body) both remain out.