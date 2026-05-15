Niklas Kokko News: Steps up with shutout
Kokko posted a 33-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-0 win over Colorado in Game 2 on Friday.
Kokko has gone 6-4 with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 10 games this postseason. The netminder is locked in as the Firebirds' top option between the pipes. He'll likely spend most of 2026-27 in the AHL, though he could push for the backup job in the NHL with a strong training camp.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More