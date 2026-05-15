Niklas Kokko headshot

Niklas Kokko News: Steps up with shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Kokko posted a 33-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-0 win over Colorado in Game 2 on Friday.

Kokko has gone 6-4 with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 10 games this postseason. The netminder is locked in as the Firebirds' top option between the pipes. He'll likely spend most of 2026-27 in the AHL, though he could push for the backup job in the NHL with a strong training camp.

Niklas Kokko
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niklas Kokko See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to Florida
NHL
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to Florida
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 2, 2025