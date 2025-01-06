Niko Mikkola Injury: Deemed game-time decision

Mikkola (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's road game against Colorado, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Mikkola has missed the last four games due to his upper-body injury, but he participated in Sunday's practice session. The Panthers want to monitor how he feels in the hours leading up to Monday's puck drop before determining his status, but even if he's unable to suit up against the Avalanche, he'll likely be able to return to game action soon.