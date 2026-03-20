Niko Mikkola headshot

Niko Mikkola Injury: Expected to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Mikkola sustained an apparent left knee injury Friday versus the Flames, and he is expected to miss time pending further evaluation, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mikkola was hurt in the third period after taking contact to his knee. The Panthers have already been rotating players out of the lineup, so if this injury is even of moderate severity, the 29-year-old defenseman could get shut down. Donovan Sebrango figures to receive steadier playing time in the event Mikkola is sidelined for most or all of the rest of the season.

Niko Mikkola
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niko Mikkola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Niko Mikkola See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
43 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
59 days ago
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
NHL
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
172 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
176 days ago
NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Hurricanes vs. Panthers Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Hurricanes vs. Panthers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
299 days ago