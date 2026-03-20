Niko Mikkola Injury: Expected to miss time
Mikkola sustained an apparent left knee injury Friday versus the Flames, and he is expected to miss time pending further evaluation, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mikkola was hurt in the third period after taking contact to his knee. The Panthers have already been rotating players out of the lineup, so if this injury is even of moderate severity, the 29-year-old defenseman could get shut down. Donovan Sebrango figures to receive steadier playing time in the event Mikkola is sidelined for most or all of the rest of the season.
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