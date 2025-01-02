Niko Mikkola Injury: Likely out at least two more games

Mikkola (upper body) has already been ruled out versus Carolina on Thursday and is also expected to be sidelined for Friday's clash with Pittsburgh, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports.

Mikkola reportedly could play if needed but instead will sit out both ends of the Panthers' back-to-back. Through 36 appearances this year, the 28-year-old defender has notched four goals and 10 helpers, setting himself up to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time in his six-year NHL career.