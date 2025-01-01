Fantasy Hockey
Niko Mikkola

Niko Mikkola Injury: Not available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Mikkola (upper body) is making progress, but he won't return for Thursday's game against Carolina, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

It will be Mikkola's third straight game on the shelf. He has four goals, 14 points, 53 hits and 47 blocks in 36 appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Mikkola typically gets top-four minutes but doesn't have a role on the power play.

Niko Mikkola
Florida Panthers

