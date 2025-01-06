Niko Mikkola Injury: Not ready to return

Mikkola (upper body) won't play Monday in Colorado, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Mikkola was a game-time decision heading into Monday's game, but he'll miss a fifth consecutive contest after not taking the ice in warmups. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was able to practice Sunday, so he seems to be nearing a return. Florida's next game will be against Utah on Wednesday.