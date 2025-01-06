Fantasy Hockey
Niko Mikkola Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Mikkola (upper body) won't play Monday in Colorado, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Mikkola was a game-time decision heading into Monday's game, but he'll miss a fifth consecutive contest after not taking the ice in warmups. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was able to practice Sunday, so he seems to be nearing a return. Florida's next game will be against Utah on Wednesday.

