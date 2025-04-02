Niko Mikkola News: Buries goal Tuesday

Mikkola scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Mikkola ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes, though his scoring upside is relatively limited. He's at six goals, 22 points, 104 shots on net, 119 hits, 83 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 69 appearances. If he can be steady on offense for the last couple of weeks of the regular season, he provides all-around upside in deeper fantasy formats.