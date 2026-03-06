Niko Mikkola headshot

Niko Mikkola News: Deposits goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mikkola scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mikkola ended a six-game point drought with the tally. It was his first goal since Dec. 23 versus the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old defenseman rarely does much on offense, and this has been a down year for him, as is true for many of the Panthers' players. He's produced 10 points, 60 shots on net, 99 hits, 71 blocked shots and 45 PIM through 62 appearances in a top-four role.

Niko Mikkola
Florida Panthers
