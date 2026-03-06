Niko Mikkola News: Deposits goal Thursday
Mikkola scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Mikkola ended a six-game point drought with the tally. It was his first goal since Dec. 23 versus the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old defenseman rarely does much on offense, and this has been a down year for him, as is true for many of the Panthers' players. He's produced 10 points, 60 shots on net, 99 hits, 71 blocked shots and 45 PIM through 62 appearances in a top-four role.
