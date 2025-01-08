Niko Mikkola News: Looks good to go Wednesday

Mikkola (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup versus Utah on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mikkola missed five games with the injury, but it looks like he's ready to resume a top-four role. He skating on the second pairing in warmups. Mikkola had gone without a point in three games prior to his absence, so he'll be looking to get his offense back on track.