Niko Mikkola News: Offers helper in loss

Mikkola posted an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper snapped Mikkola's five-game point drought. Prior to that slump, he had put up six assists in a seven-game span. The 28-year-old blueliner is at nine assists, 29 shots on net, 29 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 21 outings this season.