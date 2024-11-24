Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Niko Mikkola headshot

Niko Mikkola News: Offers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Mikkola posted an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper snapped Mikkola's five-game point drought. Prior to that slump, he had put up six assists in a seven-game span. The 28-year-old blueliner is at nine assists, 29 shots on net, 29 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 21 outings this season.

Niko Mikkola
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now