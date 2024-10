Mikkola notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Mikkola snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman doesn't offer much in the way of offense, but he continues to see top-four minutes on a shutdown pairing with Dmitry Kulikov. Mikkola is at three assists, 11 shots on net, 11 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through nine appearances.