Niko Mikkola News: Scores lone goal in loss

Mikkola scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

He has two points and three blocked shots over the last two contests, though the Panthers have been outscored 11-5 in that span. Mikkola has been a pleasant surprise on the scoresheet this season, racking up 10 points through 22 outings. He's added 30 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 29 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-four minutes on the Panthers' blue line.