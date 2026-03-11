Niko Mikkola headshot

Niko Mikkola News: Second goal in three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Mikkola scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Mikkola has just three goals this season, two of which have come over his last three contests. The 29-year-old defenseman won't sustain his recent success on offense, but he offers some upside in deep fantasy formats thanks to his physical play. He's now at 11 points, 64 shots on net, 104 hits, 75 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 64 appearances.

Niko Mikkola
Florida Panthers
