Niko Mikkola News: Set to play Tuesday

Mikkola (rest) will play against the Lightning on Tuesday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mikkola will return to action after sitting out Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers for rest. He has accumulated six goals, 22 points, 113 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 132 hits across 75 appearances this season. Mikkola will skate on the top pairing alongside Seth Jones versus Tampa Bay.