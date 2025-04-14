Niko Mikkola News: Sitting out Monday

Mikkola (rest) won't be in the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Rangers, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Mikkola will get the game off to rest but could return to action in Florida's regular-season finale versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He has generated six goals, 22 points, 113 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 132 hits across 75 appearances this season. Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) will replace Mikkola in Monday's lineup.