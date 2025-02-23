Niko Mikkola News: Supplies assist Saturday

Mikkola logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Mikkola has four helpers over his last 11 outings. The 28-year-old defenseman has secured a career year for the second season in a row, racking up 18 points with 81 shots on net, 88 hits, 74 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances. That level of all-around production is enough to make Mikkola an option in deep fantasy formats, though he's unlikely to ever be a big-time scorer.