Niko Mikkola News: Two points in Monday's win

Mikkola produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Both points came in the third period, as Mikkola tied the game at 4-4 before helping to set up Carter Verhaeghe for the game-winner. It was Mikkola's first multi-point performance since Oct. 15, snapping a slump that has seen him manage just two goals and three points over the prior 16 contests. On the season, the 28-year-old blueliner has three goals and 13 points in 32 appearances with 46 hits, 46 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating.