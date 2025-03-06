Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Likely to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kovalenko (upper body) is set to play Thursday versus Colorado, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kovalenko would need to be activated off injured reserve before he can draw back into the lineup. He has five goals, 16 points and 68 hits in 45 appearances between Colorado and San Jose this season. Kovalenko's return would likely push Klim Kostin out of the lineup.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
