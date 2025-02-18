Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Won't be ready for start of trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Kovalenko (upper body) could return during the middle of the Sharks' seven game road trip, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Kovalenko's return is not imminent. The Sharks begin a seven-game road trip in Calgary on Sunday, but it sounds like the winger will miss at least a couple more games before he's activated from injured reserve. Kovalenko will bolster the Sharks' bottom six once he's able to rejoin the active roster.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
