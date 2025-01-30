Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Won't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Kovalenko (undisclosed) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Kraken.

A reason for Kovalenko's departure from the contest was not made available. He had two PIM in 8:58 of ice time prior to his exit. The Sharks are dealing with a number of absences at forward, so if Kovalenko can't play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, a roster move may be required unless Alexander Wennberg (upper body) or Ty Dellandrea (upper body) can return.

