Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Won't finish contest

Kovalenko (undisclosed) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Kraken.

A reason for Kovalenko's departure from the contest was not made available. He had two PIM in 8:58 of ice time prior to his exit. The Sharks are dealing with a number of absences at forward, so if Kovalenko can't play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, a roster move may be required unless Alexander Wennberg (upper body) or Ty Dellandrea (upper body) can return.