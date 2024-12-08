Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Won't suit up in New Jersey

Kovalenko (undisclosed) will not be available for Sunday's road matchup with the Devils, according to the NHL media site.

Kovalenko will miss his first game of the season. The 25-year-old didn't play in the final 15:31 of Saturday's 2-1 win over Detroit after blocking a shot, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. Kovalenko will be replaced in the lineup by Nikita Prishchepov.