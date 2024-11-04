Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Kovalenko was elevated from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Kovalenko continues to move between levels despite having played in 12 games for the Avs this season. In those outings, the 25-year-old winger has registered one goal on 12 shots, three assists and 22 hits while averaging 13:41 of ice time. Until the team gets fully healthy, which may take a while given all their injuries, Kovalenko could find himself the odd man out -- though he has plenty of time to cement himself as a full-time NHL option.

Nikolai Kovalenko
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now