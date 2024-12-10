Nikolai Kovalenko News: Could suit up Tuesday

Kovalenko (undisclosed) will be available to play in Tuesday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko was acquired by the Sharks in a trade with the Avalanche on Monday. The 25-year-old wasn't able to participate in the club's morning skate, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Kovalenko will be an option at even strength and on the man advantage against the Hurricanes. Kovalenko will almost certainly be in the lineup if Klim Kostin (lower body), who is a game-time decision Tuesday, is unable play. Kovalenko accumulated four goals and four helpers over 28 games with Colorado.