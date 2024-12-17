Nikolai Kovalenko News: Garners another helper

Kovalenko provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Kovalenko has five assists over his last three games. It's taken him virtually no time at all to settle into a middle-six role since he was traded to the Sharks from the Avalanche. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 29 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances this season, but it looks like his ceiling is much higher in San Jose, making him an option in deeper fantasy formats for now.