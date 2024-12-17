Fantasy Hockey
Nikolai Kovalenko News: Garners another helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Kovalenko provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Kovalenko has five assists over his last three games. It's taken him virtually no time at all to settle into a middle-six role since he was traded to the Sharks from the Avalanche. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 29 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances this season, but it looks like his ceiling is much higher in San Jose, making him an option in deeper fantasy formats for now.

Nikolai Kovalenko
San Jose Sharks
