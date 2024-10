Kovalenko scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Kovalenko is starting to get comfortable in the NHL -- all four of his points have come over the last five games. The 25-year-old winger opened the scoring Sunday at 19:52 of the first period with his first career goal. He's added 11 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances while filling a middle-six role.