Kovalenko recorded two assists and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

This was Kovalenko's first multi-point effort at the NHL level. The 25-year-old has picked up three assists, 10 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating over eight contests this season. Kovalenko continues to play on the second line at even strength, though he's topped 15 minutes of ice time in just one game so far.