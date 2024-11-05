Nikolai Kovalenko News: One of each in win

Kovalenko scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Kovalenko earned his second multi-point effort of the year, securing that with his goal late in the third period. The 25-year-old continues to fill a middle-six role as the Avalanche navigate choppy waters on the injury front. Kovalenko is up to two goals, four assists, 13 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-5 rating over 13 appearances. His pair of points Tuesday snapped a three-game dry spell.