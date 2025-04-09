Nikolai Kovalenko News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Kovalenko scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Kovalenko stayed in a top-six role Wednesday, logging 16:19 of ice time while playing alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. The 25-year-old Kovalenko has a goal, an assist, five hits and four blocked shots over his last two games after being a healthy scratch for the previous six contests. He's now at seven goals, 19 points, 44 shots on net, 79 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 53 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche. He doesn't have a lot of scoring upside even if he stays in the top six to close out the campaign.