Nikolai Kovalenko News: Provides two assists in loss

Kovalenko logged two assists and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Kovalenko was held off the scoresheet in his return from an upper-body injury Tuesday. He made up for it by assisting on tallies from Walker Duehr and Henry Thrun in this contest. Kovalenko is up to eight points in 14 games, matching his output from 28 outings with the Avalanche to begin the year before he was dealt to the Sharks. The 25-year-old winger has added 37 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-5 rating.