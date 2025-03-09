Nikolai Kovalenko News: Scores in second game back from IR

Kovalenko scored a power-play goal and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Kovalenko was playing in his second game back after missing nine contests due to an upper-body injury. While he got the Sharks on the board in the second period with a power-play tally, his second penalty of the game led to the Islanders' fourth goal. Kovalenko shouldn't have trouble sticking in the lineup for the remainder of the season, but he'll likely be in a bottom-six role. He's at six goals, 17 points, 41 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-8 rating over 47 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche this season.