Nikolai Kovalenko News: Scores on power play in loss

Kovalenko scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kovalenko had the opening tally at 7:02 of the first period. Kovalenko snapped his six-game point drought with the goal. The 25-year-old has taken on a larger role as the injury bug takes a second run at the Avalanche's forward group. The winger is up to four goals, eight points, 26 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances this season.