Nikolai Kovalenko headshot

Nikolai Kovalenko News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 9:45am

Kovalenko was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Kovalenko was sent down Thursday in what was a paper move as the Avalanche are up against the cap. The 25-year-old has two goals and six points in 17 NHL games this season. He will likely be a bottom-six forward, as the Avs are expected to get top-six forwards Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) back in the lineup Friday.

Nikolai Kovalenko
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
