Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Ehlers (foot) is week-to-week, and there's no timeline for his return to the lineup, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press on Tuesday.

Ehlers aggravated a previous injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago and didn't play in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton. He will be unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Anaheim, and he likely won't be ready for the beginning of the playoffs. Ehlers has amassed 24 goals, 63 points and 174 shots on net in 69 appearances this season.

