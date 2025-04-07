Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Game-time call

Ehlers (foot) will be a game-time decision against St. Louis on Monday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers participated in Monday's morning skate, working on the second line and top power-play unit, indicating he could return from a one-game absence. He has produced 24 goals, 63 points and 172 shots on net through 67 appearances this season. If Ehlers is ready to return to the lineup, David Gustafsson will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Blues.