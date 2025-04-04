Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Game-time decision for Saturday

Ehlers (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against Utah, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers wasn't able to finish Thursday's 4-0 win over Vegas after a puck fired by teammate Cole Perfetti hit him during the third period. The 29-year-old Ehlers has 24 goals and 63 points in 67 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday, then David Gustafsson might draw into the lineup.