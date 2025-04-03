Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Injury seemingly not serious

Ehlers (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, but head coach Scott Arniel didn't seem too concerned about the winger's status in his postgame comments, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was struck by a couple of pucks in the contest, and he needed help getting off the ice after friendly fire from Cole Perfetti in the third period, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press. The Jets are still trying to hold off the Stars for the top spot in the Central Division, but if there's any issue with Ehlers moving forward, he'll likely be allowed to rest the injury. That leaves his status up in the air for Saturday's game at Utah, but for now, he's likely no worse than questionable.