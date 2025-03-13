Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Misses practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Ehlers was not on the ice for Thursday's practice after having missed Wednesday's session as well, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Ehlers' status ahead of Friday's tilt against Dallas remains in doubt after he was sidelined for two practices. In his last five outings, the 29-year-old winger has racked up three goals and three assists, including a trio of power-play points. If Ehlers can't play versus the Stars, Mason Appleton or Nino Niederreiter could be in line for a top-six role.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now