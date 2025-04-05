Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Ehlers (foot) won't play Saturday versus Utah, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was struck by a puck in Thursday's game versus Vegas, and it will cost him at least one contest. He was labeled a game-time decision as of Friday, and head coach Scott Arniel was not overly concerned about Ehlers' status after the injury, so all indications are this will be a short-term absence. Ehlers' next chance to play is at home Monday versus the Blues, but expect the Jets to be cautious with him, as they have no need to risk him getting a more serious injury ahead of the playoffs.