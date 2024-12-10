Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Skates, no timetable for return

Ehlers (lower body) still doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup despite skating on his own Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was on the ice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury against Vegas on Nov. 29. However, he remains on injured reserve, and a clearer picture of his status will come into focus once he resumes skating with his teammates. Ehlers has nine goals, 25 points and 61 shots on net through 24 appearances this season. After Brad Lambert and Alex Iafallo got looks in Winnipeg's top six during Ehlers' absence, Nikita Chibrikov will occupy a spot on the second line in Tuesday's game versus Boston.