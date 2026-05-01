Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Trending toward return

Ehlers (lower body) is progressing in his recovery ahead of Game 1 versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Ehlers was back at practice Friday and filling a third-line role in addition to seeing reps with the No. 1 power-play unit. The veteran winger has racked up eight points in his last nine outings, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. If the Dane does play Saturday, he could offer decent fantasy upside given his role on the power play.