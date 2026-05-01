Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Trending toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Ehlers (lower body) is progressing in his recovery ahead of Game 1 versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Ehlers was back at practice Friday and filling a third-line role in addition to seeing reps with the No. 1 power-play unit. The veteran winger has racked up eight points in his last nine outings, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. If the Dane does play Saturday, he could offer decent fantasy upside given his role on the power play.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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