Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Unavailable against St. Louis

Ehlers (foot) will not be in the lineup Monday against the Blues, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers, who was a game-time call heading into Monday's game, will miss his second straight game. Nino Niederreiter will take Ehlers' place on the second line, while David Gustafsson will remain in the lineup in a fourth-line capacity. Ehlers will have a few more days to recover before Thursday's road meeting with the Stars.