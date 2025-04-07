Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Unavailable against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ehlers (foot) will not be in the lineup Monday against the Blues, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers, who was a game-time call heading into Monday's game, will miss his second straight game. Nino Niederreiter will take Ehlers' place on the second line, while David Gustafsson will remain in the lineup in a fourth-line capacity. Ehlers will have a few more days to recover before Thursday's road meeting with the Stars.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now