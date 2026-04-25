Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Ehlers (lower body) won't play in Game 4 against Ottawa on Saturday.

Ehlers has an assist and seven shots in three playoff games this year. He also recorded 26 goals and 71 points in 82 regular-season appearances. Carolina has a 3-0 series lead, so the Hurricanes will have an extended stretch of time off if they win Saturday, which might be helpful for Ehlers. Nicolas Deslauriers is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday due to Ehlers' absence.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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