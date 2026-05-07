Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.

Ehlers tallied at 7:08 of the third period, giving the Hurricanes their last goal. He's earned three points over three games in the second round after being held to one assist across three contests versus the Senators in the first round. The 30-year-old winger has added 13 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six playoff appearances this year.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
35 days ago