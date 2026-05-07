Nikolaj Ehlers News: Adds insurance tally
Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Ehlers tallied at 7:08 of the third period, giving the Hurricanes their last goal. He's earned three points over three games in the second round after being held to one assist across three contests versus the Senators in the first round. The 30-year-old winger has added 13 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six playoff appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet22 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition23 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 532 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 235 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikolaj Ehlers See More