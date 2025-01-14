Nikolaj Ehlers News: Adds power-play assist

Ehlers notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Ehlers has three goals and two power-play helpers over his last five games. He set up a Mark Scheifele tally in the third period of this contest. Ehlers continues to see steady usage on the second line and first power-play unit, contributing 37 points (15 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through 36 appearances.