Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Another multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 7:55am

Ehlers delivered a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Ehlers snapped his seven-game goal drought with a power-play tally in this win, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the second period with a slap shot. He's found ways to remain productive even if he's not scoring much, though. Ehlers has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 11 appearances this month, tallying 14 points (six goals, eight assists), a plus-4 rating and a sky-high -- and unsustainable -- 21.8 shot percentage in that span.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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