Nikolaj Ehlers News: Assists on both goals in loss

Ehlers provided a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Ehlers has three goals and five assists over nine outings in January. The 28-year-old winger had a hand in both of the Jets' goals Monday, scored by Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo. Ehlers is up to 40 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances in a second-line role.