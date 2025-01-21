Fantasy Hockey
Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Assists on both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Ehlers provided a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Ehlers has three goals and five assists over nine outings in January. The 28-year-old winger had a hand in both of the Jets' goals Monday, scored by Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo. Ehlers is up to 40 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances in a second-line role.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets

