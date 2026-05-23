Nikolaj Ehlers News: Clutches up for Game 2 win

Ehlers scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ehlers twice gave the Hurricanes the lead, with his second goal coming at 3:29 of overtime. The winger has four goals and an assist over his last five contests. He's up to six points, 20 shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over nine outings this postseason while filling a middle-six role.