Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Clutches up for Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Ehlers scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ehlers twice gave the Hurricanes the lead, with his second goal coming at 3:29 of overtime. The winger has four goals and an assist over his last five contests. He's up to six points, 20 shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over nine outings this postseason while filling a middle-six role.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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