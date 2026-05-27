Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Dishes two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ehlers notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ehlers had a hand in the Hurricanes' first two goals of the game, scored by Sebastian Aho (on the power play) and Jordan Staal. The 30-year-old Ehlers has picked up two goals and two assists over four games in this series, his most productive round of the playoffs so far. He's at a total of eight points, 23 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this postseason.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Carolina Hurricanes
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